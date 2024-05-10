Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the shipping company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Scorpio Tankers has raised its dividend by an average of 38.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

Scorpio Tankers stock traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.89. 532,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,042. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.83. Scorpio Tankers has a 1-year low of $40.34 and a 1-year high of $79.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $389.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.46 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 22.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.17.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

