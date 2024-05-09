E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 69.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,570 shares during the period. Yum China comprises 0.3% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $5,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at about $465,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum China by 2.2% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Yum China by 33.1% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HSBC cut their target price on shares of Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.65.

Yum China Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:YUMC traded up $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $38.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,757,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,437,173. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.46. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $62.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.94.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 32.16%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

