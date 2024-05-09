E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $481,621,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,634,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,665 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,547,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,028 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 1,487.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 345,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,856,000 after buying an additional 323,500 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 2,023.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,668,000 after buying an additional 129,285 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAR traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $237.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,222,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,834. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.13 and a 52 week high of $260.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $246.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.54. The stock has a market cap of $67.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 376.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $4,969,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,188,899.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total value of $856,509.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,841,063.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $4,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,323 shares in the company, valued at $23,188,899.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493. 10.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.33.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

