Killam Apartment REIT (KMP.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on May 15th

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2024

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UNGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0583 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

Killam Apartment REIT Stock Performance

Shares of KMP.UN traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$17.27. 75,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.09, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.00. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52-week low of C$15.36 and a 52-week high of C$20.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMP.UN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.75 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins increased their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Laurentian downgraded Killam Apartment REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$20.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.