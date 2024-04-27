Spinnaker Trust Cuts Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Spinnaker Trust lowered its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $640,407,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20,036.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,643,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,746,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581,200 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 989.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,096,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,397 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $67,629,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 98,451.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,413,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,788 shares during the period.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,716,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,361,376. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.92. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $46.40.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend
About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF
The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
