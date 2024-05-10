John A. Harris Sells 312 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Stock

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) EVP John A. Harris sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $35,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,741. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Integer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITGR traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.89. The stock had a trading volume of 24,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,029. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.06. Integer Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.40 and a fifty-two week high of $123.99.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Integer had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $414.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITGR shares. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the 3rd quarter worth $816,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Integer by 69.8% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 11,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Integer during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in Integer during the fourth quarter valued at about $874,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Integer by 3.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 180,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,139,000 after buying an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Stories

