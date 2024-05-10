The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Director Ann Scott Blouin Sells 350 Shares of Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $40,764.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,329,632.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

The Ensign Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.58. 30,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.95. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.14 and a 52-week high of $127.57.

The Ensign Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Ensign Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.60.

Institutional Trading of The Ensign Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 1,126.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

