FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Given Buy Rating at B. Riley

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at B. Riley in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $20.00. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.11% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for FS KKR Capital’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FSK. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Hovde Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

FSK stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.98. 658,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,628,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. FS KKR Capital has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $20.99.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 7,300 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $136,729.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,454. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 990.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 101,845 shares during the period. GP Brinson Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. GP Brinson Investments LLC now owns 517,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after purchasing an additional 227,573 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 540,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,790,000 after purchasing an additional 48,546 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at $2,397,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 74,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

