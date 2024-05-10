US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Given Outperform Rating at BMO Capital Markets

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $62.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $58.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on USFD. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of US Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

USFD traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.45. 397,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,720,973. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.58. US Foods has a 52-week low of $35.66 and a 52-week high of $55.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.38.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). US Foods had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that US Foods will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Rickard sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $2,626,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,802,423.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in US Foods by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in US Foods by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in US Foods by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 11,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in US Foods by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of US Foods by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

