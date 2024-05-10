TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) PT Lowered to $7.50

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $9.50 to $7.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TIXT. TheStreet raised TELUS International (Cda) from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut TELUS International (Cda) from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.97.

Shares of TIXT stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $6.29. 310,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. TELUS International has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $17.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.36. The stock has a market cap of $671.96 million, a PE ratio of 41.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.86.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $657.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.33 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 1.99%. TELUS International (Cda)’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIXT. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,554,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,941,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,621,000 after purchasing an additional 689,468 shares during the last quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,758,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,109,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,220,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 235,500 shares during the last quarter. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

