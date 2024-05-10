Roth Mkm Reaffirms Buy Rating for McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Roth Mkm in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $11.00. Roth Mkm’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of McEwen Mining from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of McEwen Mining from $18.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MUX

McEwen Mining Price Performance

Shares of McEwen Mining stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $10.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,932. McEwen Mining has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.09. The company has a market capitalization of $507.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.48.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $3.22. McEwen Mining had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $58.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that McEwen Mining will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of McEwen Mining

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in McEwen Mining in the third quarter worth $72,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in McEwen Mining in the third quarter worth $74,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in McEwen Mining in the third quarter worth $75,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in McEwen Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in McEwen Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.