WestEnd Advisors LLC Acquires 252 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 66.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IVV stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $526.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,921,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,804,222. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $400.45 and a 52 week high of $526.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $504.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $469.48.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

