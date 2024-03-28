El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Short Interest Update

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 371,400 shares, an increase of 163.4% from the February 29th total of 141,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,714.0 days.

El Puerto de Liverpool Stock Performance

Shares of ELPQF stock remained flat at $8.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.14. El Puerto de Liverpool has a fifty-two week low of $4.74 and a fifty-two week high of $8.56.

About El Puerto de Liverpool

El Puerto de Liverpool, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of department stores in Mexico. The company operates through Liverpool Commercial, Suburbia Commercial, Real Estate, and Credit segments. Its stores offer various products, such as clothes and accessories for men, women, and children; household goods; furniture; cosmetics; and other consumer products.

