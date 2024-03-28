El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Short Interest Update

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 371,400 shares, an increase of 163.4% from the February 29th total of 141,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,714.0 days.
El Puerto de Liverpool Stock Performance
Shares of ELPQF stock remained flat at $8.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.14. El Puerto de Liverpool has a fifty-two week low of $4.74 and a fifty-two week high of $8.56.
About El Puerto de Liverpool
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than El Puerto de Liverpool
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for El Puerto de Liverpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Puerto de Liverpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.