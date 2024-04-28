Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 63.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,178 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned 0.53% of StoneX Group worth $12,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in StoneX Group by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in StoneX Group by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 134,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,907,000 after buying an additional 48,385 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in StoneX Group by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 13,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in StoneX Group by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNEX stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,880. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.62 and a 1 year high of $74.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.85 and its 200-day moving average is $66.47.

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.46. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $784.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other StoneX Group news, CEO Charles M. Lyon sold 15,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $1,012,590.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,976.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other StoneX Group news, CEO Charles M. Lyon sold 15,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $1,012,590.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,976.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $488,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,309,707.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,348 shares of company stock worth $3,769,436. Corporate insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

