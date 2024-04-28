Account Management LLC Sells 275 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Account Management LLC decreased its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. ASML makes up about 6.6% of Account Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Account Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $5,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASML. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in ASML by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in ASML by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ASML by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in ASML by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ASML by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,036.00.

ASML stock traded up $18.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $918.97. 865,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,430. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $955.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $805.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $362.62 billion, a PE ratio of 46.93, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.48. ASML Holding has a one year low of $563.99 and a one year high of $1,056.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.02%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

