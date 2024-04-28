114,900 Shares in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Acquired by Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc.

Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 114,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund comprises 0.9% of Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BWG. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,468,000.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

BWG traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.91. 38,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,462. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.09. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $8.65.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.14%.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

