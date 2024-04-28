Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 138,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $13,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MBB. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 113.1% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 20,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.80. 2,052,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,710,366. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $85.28 and a 52-week high of $95.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.43 and its 200-day moving average is $91.21.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2827 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

