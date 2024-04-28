Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 656,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,578,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned 4.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 665,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,778,000 after buying an additional 113,419 shares during the period. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $13,126,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 390,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after buying an additional 23,633 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 297,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,696,000 after buying an additional 82,703 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 295,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,119,000 after buying an additional 97,089 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCW traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.67. 49,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,435. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $22.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.97.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a $0.0806 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.