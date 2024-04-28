Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 7,490 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 421,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $14,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $380,348,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20,353.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,109,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,428,000 after buying an additional 4,089,173 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,090.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,844,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,749,000 after buying an additional 3,521,531 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 26,810,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,403,000 after buying an additional 3,324,030 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 56,501,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,123,000 after buying an additional 2,722,638 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDW stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.97. 3,885,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,400,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.46. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $35.94.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

