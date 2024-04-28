Valmark Advisers Inc. Makes New $7.64 Million Investment in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG)

Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 281,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,641,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $16,951,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGDG stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.09. 154,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,142. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.78. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $28.70.

About Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management.

