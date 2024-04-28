Total Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.2% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $95.33 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $100.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.65.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

