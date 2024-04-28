ODonnell Financial Services LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL)

ODonnell Financial Services LLC cut its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report) by 53.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,972 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July accounts for approximately 0.9% of ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KJUL. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at about $582,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,481,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 406,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,159,000 after purchasing an additional 138,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 14,951 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

KJUL traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.11. 7,883 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.40. The company has a market cap of $138.28 million, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

