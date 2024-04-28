Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Acquires 15,291 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 766,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,291 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned 2.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $14,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCT. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,883.4% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 976,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,118,000 after buying an additional 944,242 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 365,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,778,000 after buying an additional 225,848 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 94.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 431,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after buying an additional 209,855 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 49.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 586,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,270,000 after buying an additional 194,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 76.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 423,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after purchasing an additional 183,374 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.92. 394,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,159. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.09. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $18.58.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $0.0685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

