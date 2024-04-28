Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $5.65 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Warwick Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 12,209 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 572,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,207,000 after buying an additional 30,233 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.56. 395,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,686. The firm has a market cap of $53.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $229.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $220.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.97.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

