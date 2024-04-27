Bird Construction Inc. (BDT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on May 17th

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0467 per share on Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Bird Construction Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of TSE BDT traded up C$0.21 on Friday, reaching C$19.14. 44,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,597. Bird Construction has a 12 month low of C$8.01 and a 12 month high of C$19.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.87. The company has a market cap of C$1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.05. Bird Construction had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of C$792.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$722.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bird Construction will post 1.7851782 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Bird Construction from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. CIBC downgraded shares of Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$16.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bird Construction presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$20.06.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

