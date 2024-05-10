Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of OR stock traded up C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$22.24. 32,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,609. The stock has a market cap of C$4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.92, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.11. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$15.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.79.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$65.16 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 19.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. Equities analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.5773956 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.56.

Insider Activity

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Senior Officer Iain Wesley Farmer sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.08, for a total value of C$432,864.04. In related news, Senior Officer Guy Desharnais sold 7,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.10, for a total value of C$157,912.40. Also, Senior Officer Iain Wesley Farmer sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.08, for a total value of C$432,864.04. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,184 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,088. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

