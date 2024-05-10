TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $8.51 Million Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,100 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 104,900 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Performance Food Group worth $8,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,010 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 16.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,965 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

PFGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.87. The stock had a trading volume of 21,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,394. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.26. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $52.92 and a 52 week high of $78.54.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.03). Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

