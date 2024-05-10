Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Gamehost Stock Performance

Shares of GH stock traded up C$0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching C$10.25. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,882. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.10, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Gamehost has a one year low of C$8.45 and a one year high of C$10.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$219.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.55.

Get Gamehost alerts:

Gamehost (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$21.30 million during the quarter. Gamehost had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 25.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gamehost will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Gamehost Company Profile

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. It operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. The company's gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games, electronic gaming tables, government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gamehost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamehost and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.