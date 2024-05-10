Analysts Offer Predictions for The ODP Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ODP)

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ODP in a report released on Thursday, May 9th. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.32 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.12. The consensus estimate for ODP’s current full-year earnings is $5.64 per share.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.59). ODP had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ODP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ODP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ODP opened at $43.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.09 and a 200-day moving average of $50.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.68. ODP has a fifty-two week low of $39.36 and a fifty-two week high of $58.98.

ODP announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 48.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 25,000 shares of ODP stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,285,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ODP. CX Institutional lifted its stake in ODP by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ODP by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in ODP by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 22,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in ODP by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in ODP by 94.6% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

