Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Has $754,000 Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC trimmed its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABNB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 43.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301,746 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at $235,338,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 41.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,363,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,456 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 69.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,301,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,774,000 after purchasing an additional 943,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Airbnb by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,496,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,926,000 after acquiring an additional 813,074 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Stock Up 0.7 %

Airbnb stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,821,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991,706. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.42. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.55 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.58, for a total transaction of $8,794,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 473,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,444,033.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.58, for a total transaction of $8,794,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 473,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,444,033.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.24, for a total value of $94,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 221,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,766,392.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 456,274 shares of company stock valued at $72,410,859. 30.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Airbnb from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.19.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

