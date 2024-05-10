STERIS (NYSE:STE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. STERIS had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. STERIS updated its FY 2025 guidance to 9.050-9.250 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $9.05 to $9.25 EPS.
STERIS Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of STE traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $228.99. 300,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,088. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.04. STERIS has a 52 week low of $195.47 and a 52 week high of $254.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.43.
STERIS Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.43%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Report on STE
STERIS Company Profile
STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than STERIS
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- What does consumer price index measure?
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.