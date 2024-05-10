STERIS (NYSE:STE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. STERIS had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. STERIS updated its FY 2025 guidance to 9.050-9.250 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $9.05 to $9.25 EPS.

STERIS Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of STE traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $228.99. 300,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,088. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.04. STERIS has a 52 week low of $195.47 and a 52 week high of $254.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.43.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on STE shares. StockNews.com cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.60.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

