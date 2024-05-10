Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.33), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 7.28%. Southwest Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share.
Southwest Gas Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of SWX traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.61. 68,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,429. Southwest Gas has a twelve month low of $55.13 and a twelve month high of $77.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.
Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently 116.98%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Research Report on Southwest Gas
About Southwest Gas
Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Southwest Gas
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.