VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. VOC Energy Trust had a return on equity of 108.69% and a net margin of 92.44%. The company had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter.
VOC Energy Trust Price Performance
NYSE VOC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.79. 17,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,996. The company has a market cap of $98.43 million, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.04. VOC Energy Trust has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $10.65.
VOC Energy Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.44%. VOC Energy Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.
Institutional Trading of VOC Energy Trust
VOC Energy Trust Company Profile
VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.
