VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. VOC Energy Trust had a return on equity of 108.69% and a net margin of 92.44%. The company had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter.

VOC Energy Trust Price Performance

NYSE VOC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.79. 17,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,996. The company has a market cap of $98.43 million, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.04. VOC Energy Trust has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $10.65.

VOC Energy Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.44%. VOC Energy Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Institutional Trading of VOC Energy Trust

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in VOC Energy Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in VOC Energy Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $737,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 100,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 28,916 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in VOC Energy Trust by 61.8% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 19,404 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in VOC Energy Trust by 18.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter.

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.

