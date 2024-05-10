Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.57

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, June 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Houlihan Lokey has increased its dividend by an average of 19.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Houlihan Lokey has a payout ratio of 33.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Houlihan Lokey to earn $5.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.5%.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Up 2.3 %

HLI traded up $3.14 on Friday, reaching $137.73. 167,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,802. Houlihan Lokey has a one year low of $86.20 and a one year high of $137.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.66. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 0.67.

Insider Activity at Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $520.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total transaction of $128,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 25.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on HLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Monday, January 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

