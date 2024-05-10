Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.57

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, June 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.
Houlihan Lokey has increased its dividend by an average of 19.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Houlihan Lokey has a payout ratio of 33.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Houlihan Lokey to earn $5.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.5%.
Houlihan Lokey Stock Up 2.3 %
HLI traded up $3.14 on Friday, reaching $137.73. 167,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,802. Houlihan Lokey has a one year low of $86.20 and a one year high of $137.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.66. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 0.67.
Insider Activity at Houlihan Lokey
In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total transaction of $128,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 25.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently commented on HLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Monday, January 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.
Houlihan Lokey Company Profile
Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.
