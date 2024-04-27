Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Has $684,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,564,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,471 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,605,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,206,000 after purchasing an additional 23,781 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 481,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,753,000 after purchasing an additional 24,548 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,074,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 280,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after buying an additional 29,648 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTI traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.54. The company had a trading volume of 967,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,203. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.98. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $27.01 and a 12 month high of $29.40.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

