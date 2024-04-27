Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stake Trimmed by Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. Amphenol accounts for about 3.9% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,391,200.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,846,050 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APH traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,172,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,505,085. The stock has a market cap of $72.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.30. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.77 and a fifty-two week high of $121.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.83.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

