HC Wainwright Weighs in on Travere Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) – HC Wainwright lowered their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Travere Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Travere Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.10) per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.69.

Shares of TVTX stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.43. The company had a trading volume of 100,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,153. Travere Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $19.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.59.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $41.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.46 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 177.97% and a negative net margin of 56.02%. Travere Therapeutics’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.27) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 9.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 184,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 81,611 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $452,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 65,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

