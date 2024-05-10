Bloom Burton Comments on AbCellera Biologics Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Bloom Burton issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 9th. Bloom Burton analyst D. Martin forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.67) for the year. The consensus estimate for AbCellera Biologics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.66) per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark upgraded AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

AbCellera Biologics Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABCL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.88. The stock had a trading volume of 314,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,726. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.42. AbCellera Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average of $4.78.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. AbCellera Biologics had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 384.99%. The company had revenue of $9.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. AbCellera Biologics’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of AbCellera Biologics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in AbCellera Biologics by 1,268.1% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 146,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 135,504 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 458.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 272,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 223,430 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 358,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 211,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 306.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter. 61.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company's preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

