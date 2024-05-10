Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Expected to Earn FY2027 Earnings of $8.65 Per Share

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for Helen of Troy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department forecasts that the company will earn $8.65 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Helen of Troy’s current full-year earnings is $8.17 per share.

HELE has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $121.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $151.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

HELE traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.65. 61,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,835. Helen of Troy has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $143.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $489.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.88 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 11.65%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HELE. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Helen of Troy by 101.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Helen of Troy by 24.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 8.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 12.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the third quarter worth about $93,000.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

