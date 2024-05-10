FY2028 EPS Estimates for Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for Viridian Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the company will earn $1.85 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.96. The consensus estimate for Viridian Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.39) per share.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.28. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 121.80% and a negative net margin of 75,711.48%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.61) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Viridian Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VRDN traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,898. Viridian Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.93 and a 1-year high of $28.35. The stock has a market cap of $856.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.62. The company has a current ratio of 18.26, a quick ratio of 18.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRDN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

