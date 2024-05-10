Leerink Partnrs Comments on BrightSpring Health Services, Inc.’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:BTSG)

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs boosted their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for BrightSpring Health Services in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.40. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BrightSpring Health Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BTSG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BrightSpring Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.85.

BrightSpring Health Services Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:BTSG traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.39. The company had a trading volume of 73,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,944. BrightSpring Health Services has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $12.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of BrightSpring Health Services

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTSG. Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,630,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BrightSpring Health Services during the first quarter worth $9,722,000.

Insider Activity

In other BrightSpring Health Services news, insider James F. Mattingly, Jr. acquired 12,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,450.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 128,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,766. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider James F. Mattingly, Jr. purchased 12,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,450.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 128,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,766. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer A. Phipps acquired 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $100,122.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 165,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,130.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

