FY2027 EPS Estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Lifted by Leerink Partnrs

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs lifted their FY2027 EPS estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.25 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.23) per share.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $7.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.78 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 456.31% and a negative return on equity of 269.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.79.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of MRNS stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.34. The stock had a trading volume of 618,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,847. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $11.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 383.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $141,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,577,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,749,000 after purchasing an additional 31,233 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

