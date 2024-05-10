Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) COO John W. Keogh Sells 34,707 Shares of Stock

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CBGet Free Report) COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at $71,596,589.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Chubb stock opened at $254.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.71 and a twelve month high of $260.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $251.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.86. The company has a market cap of $103.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63.

Chubb (NYSE:CBGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CB. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Chubb by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,522,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,855,996,000 after purchasing an additional 138,142 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 426.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,355,762,000 after acquiring an additional 13,059,385 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Chubb by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,311,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,330,272,000 after acquiring an additional 43,845 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $957,756,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Chubb by 2.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,221,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $878,815,000 after purchasing an additional 93,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.74.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

