Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) COO John W. Keogh Sells 34,707 Shares of Stock

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at $71,596,589.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Chubb Stock Performance

Chubb stock opened at $254.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.71 and a twelve month high of $260.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $251.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.86. The company has a market cap of $103.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chubb

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CB. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Chubb by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,522,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,855,996,000 after purchasing an additional 138,142 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 426.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,355,762,000 after acquiring an additional 13,059,385 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Chubb by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,311,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,330,272,000 after acquiring an additional 43,845 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $957,756,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Chubb by 2.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,221,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $878,815,000 after purchasing an additional 93,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.74.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

