Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $5,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCR. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 745.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 367.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $302.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $244.07 and a fifty-two week high of $319.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $308.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.89.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

