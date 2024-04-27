Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,032 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,659,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,045,014,000 after buying an additional 2,563,729 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,986,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,097,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,403 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,311,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $757,222,000 after acquiring an additional 410,848 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 15,726,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,347,000 after acquiring an additional 836,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,438,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,506,000 after acquiring an additional 174,883 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $42.32 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.53. The firm has a market cap of $76.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.