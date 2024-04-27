Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Reduces Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STAG. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,002,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3,860.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 114,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 111,917 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 501,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,310,000 after acquiring an additional 53,109 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 313,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,823,000 after acquiring an additional 178,846 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STAG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.13.

STAG Industrial Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:STAG opened at $34.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.81. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.69 and a 12 month high of $39.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.02.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.04%.

STAG Industrial Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

