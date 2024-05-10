Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 229 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Hills Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $7.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $763.74. The company had a trading volume of 983,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,047,955. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $419.80 and a 12 month high of $800.78. The firm has a market cap of $725.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.12, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $761.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $676.24.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. DZ Bank cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $757.95.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.