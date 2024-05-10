Hills Bank & Trust Co Lowers Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Hills Bank & Trust Co cut its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $575,536,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 32,360.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 686,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $231,721,000 after buying an additional 684,749 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,276,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $430,525,000 after acquiring an additional 677,455 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,667,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 466.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 340,644 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,601,000 after purchasing an additional 280,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $741,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,385,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $741,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,385,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total value of $41,892,853.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,349,795.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,927 shares of company stock worth $57,064,459. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.17.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $387.03. The company had a trading volume of 410,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,544. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $385.21 and its 200-day moving average is $352.40. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.85 and a fifty-two week high of $403.76. The company has a market cap of $137.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

