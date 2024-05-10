Prossimo Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Prossimo Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,356 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXPI. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,473 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $261.75. 416,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,353,032. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $244.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.46. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $161.23 and a fifty-two week high of $264.26. The firm has a market cap of $66.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.72.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NXP Semiconductors

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.