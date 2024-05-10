Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 968.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,171 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $257.92. 1,463,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,171,956. The firm has a market cap of $386.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $261.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.31.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

